PM Shehbaz concludes his “fruitful” Saudi Arabian vacation.

ISLAMABAD: Following a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, which Information Minister Attaullah Tarar deemed fruitful and said will contribute to the nation’s advancement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned home on Wednesday.

After attending the One Water Summit in Riyadh, where he presented a six-point agenda to address water-related issues, the prime minister went home, according to the prime minister’s office.

The prime minister also emphasized the difficulties that emerging nations are facing as a result of climate change.

At a press conference, the information minister provided details of the PM’s visit, stating that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan this year for billions of dollars in investment were realized during the visit and would strengthen the country’s economy and provide jobs for its citizens.

According to Attaullah Tarar, the visit will advance the nation.

He referred to the PM’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as a success.

The prime minister said, “The prime minister returned from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a brief but successful and significant visit.”

He said that the PM’s five meetings with the Saudi crown prince over the past six months demonstrated an improvement in ties between the two countries. He said, “It also confirms that the 28 Memorandums of Understanding that were signed between the two nations during the recent high-level Saudi delegation visits are in effect and being implemented.”

He mentioned the introduction of the Al-Baik restaurant chain in Pakistan and the opening of Aramco gas stations in several cities as examples of this.

He claimed that the Saudi Arabian officials were pleased with the signing of the Memorandums of Understanding in the fields of IT, energy, mining and minerals, and agriculture.

“Pakistanis are our brothers and sisters, and there is no limit for investment in Pakistan,” said Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, as cited by Mr. Tarar. The prime minister’s and the crown prince’s meeting yesterday was a historic occasion and a turning point in their bilateral relationship,” he continued.

“Both leaders agreed to improve business and investment relations during the meeting,” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Tarar stated that PM Shehbaz wished Khadim al-Haramayn al-Sharifayn well.He claimed that in addition to advancing Pakistan’s foreign policy, the prime had revitalized and stabilized the economy, for which world leaders were grateful. The minister said that under his direction, the stock market had risen over 100,000 points, the interest rate and KIBOR were at 15% and 13%, respectively, and the inflation rate had fallen to 4.8%.

However, he claimed that the PTI had destroyed Pakistan’s economy and damaged its ties with its neighbors.

In a meeting with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the fringes of the summit, Mr. Sharif “agreed to bring about a qualitative change in the bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction over the pace of implementation of the MoUs and agreements signed by the two countries,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to him, the prime minister met with French President Emmanuel Macron one-on-one as well. He claimed that the two dignitaries talked about collaboration and trade during the encounter. According to the minister, all parties committed to enhance business-to-business collaboration in the areas of clean drinking water, livestock, information technology, agriculture, and vocational skills.