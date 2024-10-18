Pakistan dispatches relief supplies to Gaza and Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dispatched a consignment of humanitarian supplies to Gaza and Lebanon on Thursday, helping those impacted by the conflict.

On the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s orders, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sent out the aid.

In cooperation with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, an assistance shipment weighing about 100 tons was dispatched from Karachi to Lebanon. The supplies included ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter apparel, and powdered milk.

Representatives from the NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Al-Khidmat Foundation, and the local government attended the send-off ceremony that took place at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Taking into account the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities, they emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the inhabitants of Palestine and Lebanon that have been devastated by war. They emphasized the need of cooperation between humanitarian organizations and the Pakistani public in bolstering these efforts and reiterated the government’s commitment to helping their brethren in need.

Pakistan has now sent help to Palestine and Lebanon twelve times. Ten relief shipments had already been made to Palestine; the second shipment to Lebanon was made on Thursday. Pakistan keeps sending aid based on the needs of the people in Palestine and Lebanon who have been affected by the conflict.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal declared on October 11 at a meeting at the NDMA headquarters that a special account named the “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon” had been established in accordance with the PM’s orders.

Contributions from the general public will be gathered for their comrades in Gaza and Lebanon who are in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict.