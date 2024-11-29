Ordered import chemical release

LAHORE: The Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division has directed the customs authorities to release imported petrochemicals and industrial chemicals from different Karachi ports in response to requests made by the business community.

Industries that depended on these raw resources were negatively impacted by the protracted clearance delays experienced by these products, which were categorized as Class A under the Petroleum Act of 1934.

Mian Abuzar Shad, president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said in a statement on Thursday, “We appreciate the federal government for resolving this issue by releasing the goods.”

It is important to note that the government has issued a notification to release all containers that are stranded at the ports and has postponed the new Flash Point Standards regulations for six months.

New flash point rules were recently implemented by the government, which presented serious difficulties for a number of businesses. Containers containing petroleum products and industrial chemicals were consequently left stranded at Karachi ports, endangering the sector.

The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Artificial Leather Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Pharmacists Association, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Coatings Association, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Pakistan Crop Protection Association, and Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association were among the important industry associations that the LCCI met with in response to this problem.

The LCCI also asked the government to step in and find a speedy solution.

The government consequently directed customs officials to release all shipments classified as Petroleum Classes A, B, and C.