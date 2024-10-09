Ad image
NPMC observes the discrepancy in food prices.

ISLAMABAD: During its pricing assessment on Tuesday, the National pricing Monitoring Committee (NPMC) found a notable discrepancy between the wholesale and retail costs of a number of food goods on the open market.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal presided over the NPMC meeting, which examined the decline in monthly inflation to 6.9% in September. Musadik Malik, the federal minister of petroleum, was also present during the meeting.

According to an official, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) personnel gave a thorough presentation on the country’s inflation condition. PBS also brought attention to a notable discrepancy in costs between store-bought and open-market foods.

According to the planning minister, there has been a notable slowdown in food inflation. Urban food inflation has decreased to 1.7 percent from 33.9 percent year-over-year, while rural food inflation has flowed in negative (-0.9 percent) from 35.4 percent in the same month last year. The prices of wheat flour and petrol declined dramatically by 37.1pc and 20pc over the equivalent month of last year.

The PBS brought to light significant differences between the wholesale and retail costs of a few basic goods throughout all provinces and the country. Additionally, it was noted that the decline in the price of POLs (petrol, oil, and lubricants) had not been adequately transferred to the transportation sector.

