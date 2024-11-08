Large-scale demonstration against traffic closures in Kurram

KURRAM: On Thursday, Kurram saw a large-scale demonstration protesting the extended shutdown of the district’s roadways.

Following attacks on passenger cars on October 12, Khurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud stated that the highways had been stopped due to security concerns.

Over the past few months, the district has seen dozens of fatal conflicts over sectarian and ethnic issues.

According to media sources, the district, which is home to more than half a million people, is experiencing a shortage of food, medications, and other necessities as a result of the three-week closure of the key Thall-Parachinar Road.

Since all local schools were closed, residents began a march on Thursday from Parachinar, Kurram’s district seat.

Beginning at the Parachinar Press Club, the march featured children, young people, and adults of all ages.

Tribal elders Agha Tajammul Hussain and Jalal Bangash told the media that the local populace is stuck because the main roadway has been closed for almost a month.

“People are now forced to take to the streets after waiting for 27 days,” Mr. Bangash continued.

The tribal leaders made it clear that no tribe or sect was the target of their march. “Against the government’s failure to provide security to the people” is the protest’s stated goal.

The demonstrators arrived in the Samir region after traveling 25 kilometers by evening.

The tribal elders stated that the march would go on until all routes were unblocked. “We are holding this unarmed protest to send a message of peace to all tribes in the district and to show the world our suffering,” they added.

They also insisted on the travelers’ safety.

Unknown attackers fired on cars in the Uchat neighborhood of lower Kurram on Tuesday, killing two people.

Two people were killed when unidentified armed men opened fire on cars in the Dad Kamar area, including Wahab Ali and the driver of a vehicle, Mushtaq Hussain, according to the local police.