Jirga reaches Kurram, medicines supplied through copter

KURRAM / PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Wednesday sent life-saving medications to the unstable district via helicopter, while a peace jirga made up of representatives from all the tribal districts and other regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrived in Kurram district to hold negotiations with both warring groups in the Sadda and Parachinar areas.

After being warned not to travel to Sadda and Parachinar at night, the 125-person delegation arrived in Kurram on Tuesday evening and spent the night at the home of former MNA Munir Orakzai, according to jirga member Umar Farooq.

He claimed that on Wednesday, jirga members attempted to travel to Sadda and Parachinar as well, but were thwarted by the Bagan tribesmen.

Mr. Farooq added that they had held talks with the representatives of one faction and would now travel to Parachinar to meet with the other side, but that the jirga members had taken other ways to get to Sadda.

He informed the media that they had traveled to Kurram on behalf of the Pashtun community as a whole and that, in consultation with the representatives of the two groups, they would do everything in their power to bring about peace.

After 133 people, including women and children, were killed in gun conflicts between the two sides, the local government imposed a ceasefire.

The district’s population face severe difficulties as a result of the truce since the Afghan border and transportation routes are still closed.

In the meantime, the KP administration used its aircraft to provide medications to the district that was experiencing unrest. Life-saving medications valued at Rs6.3 million were flown by the chopper on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the district’s road congestion and medication shortage led to the decision to deliver medications via helicopter. It stated that the province health secretary and the CM’s adviser were keeping an eye on the medication distribution after the government provided two consignments on Wednesday.

In addition to directing that air deliveries continue until ground connectivity is fully restored, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the need to guarantee the supply of necessary medications at all times. The chief minister was quoted in the announcement as stating, “The provincial government is committed to using all available resources to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines to the area.”

Separately, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called for a multi-party conference (MPC), which PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram declared the party will not be attending.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was backing the killing of innocent and peaceful civilians in Islamabad, which is why the decision was taken. He added that the PPP helped the Balochistan Assembly approve a resolution opposing the PTI.