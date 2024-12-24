In November, mobile output drops by 8%.

ISLAMABAD Even though November saw a drop in local mobile manufacturing, the businesses were hopeful for a strong start to the year.

In November, local mobile production dropped 8% year-over-year to 2.31 million units and 35% month-over-month, according to figures from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. After seven months, the local companies’ October production reached its greatest point at 3.53 million units.

Meanwhile, during the eleven months of 2024, the total sales of domestically made mobile sets reached 28.43 million units, a 57 percent rise over the same period the previous year.

According to the data, 60 percent, or 17.01 million, of the 28.43 million units produced in 11 months were smartphones, with the remaining 11.42 million being 2G feature phones.

According to Sunny Kumar of Topline Research, the economic recovery, the rising percentage of domestically made mobile phones in the face of greater import duties, and population expansion were all factors in 2024’s growth in local manufacturing when compared to the first 11 months of 2022. “With the current monthly run rate, we anticipate that the total demand for mobile phones will reach 32.9 million units in 2024, up 44 percent from 2023’s 22.9 million units sold,” he stated.

From January to November, he added, the top 10 local brands were Infinix (3.65 million units), Itel (3.34 million units), VGO Tel (3.07 million units), Vivo (2.57 million units), Tecno (2.53 million units), Xiaomi (2.19 million units), Realme (1.61 million units), G’Five (1.41 million units), Samsung (1.26 million units), and Nokia (1.20 million units).

A new phone was released.

Local businesses are launching mobile sets in light of the peak sales season, and Realme unveiled its newest model, the C75 water-resistant smartphone, on Monday. The corporation established a smartphone assembly plant with an investment of more than Rs50 billion. According to the corporation, its average monthly sales increased to 150,000 units from 70,000 units the previous year.