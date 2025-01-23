In Germany, a knife attacker murders two people.

Berlin: According to authorities, a knife attacker in Germany killed a man and a two-year-old boy on Wednesday and gravely injured two others. An Afghan suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Concerns about public safety have been heightened by the most recent of several deadly knife assaults that have rocked Germany in recent months.

According to authorities, the stabbings occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. in a public park in the heart of the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg. German media reported that the assailant targeted a group of kids from a daycare center who were in the park.

According to authorities, “two people were fatally injured,” while two more were gravely injured and undergoing hospital treatment. Without providing a reason, police also stated that the suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan man, was taken into custody “in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene.”

The individual reportedly had psychological problems for which he had undergone treatment, according to German media. According to the news outlet Der Spiegel, the suspect resided in a nearby asylum center.

Nancy Faeser, the interior minister, expressed her outrage at the attack. In a statement, she stated, “The investigation will shed light on the circumstances surrounding this horrific act of violence.” Police stated after the attack that there were “no indications of other suspects” and that the public was not in any more risk.

Another individual detained by the police was being handled as a witness. The park in Aschaffenburg, Germany’s west, around 36 kilometers southeast of Frankfurt, has been roped off by authorities.

Train travel surrounding the location has been suspended, according to police, and services have been rerouted or delayed. According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, the suspect attempted to escape across the railroad tracks.