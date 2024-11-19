Ad image
Gunvor Group permitted Total Parco equity purchases.

ISLAMABAD: Aquashore SA, a business affiliated with the Gunvor Group of Switzerland, has been authorized by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to purchase a 50% stake in Total Parco Pakistan Ltd (TPPL).

TotalEnergies Marketing Services shall transfer these shares to Aquashore SA in accordance with the provisions of the sale and purchase agreement.

This acquisition is the most recent in a string of well-known deals in the petroleum industry that the CCP has lately approved.

One of the top commodities trading firms in the world, Gunvor Group, has extensive trading and logistics expertise. Gunvor hopes to improve safety regulations, operational logistics, and competitive solutions that connect the world’s energy supply and demand with this deal.

In addition to running a vast network of retail gas stations, TPPL offers a wide variety of necessities, such as industrial and automobile lubricants.

