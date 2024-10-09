Four new instances of polio have been found.

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed cases of polio in the nation has increased to four, bringing the total for this year to 32. One case was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and three others were from Sindh.

Four more youngsters have been rendered paralyzed, as per an official from the National Institute of Health (NIH), because the laboratory has verified two cases from Jacobabad, one each from Dera Ismail Khan and Malir in Karachi.

“So far, 16 cases have been reported from Baloc­h­istan, 10 cases from Sin­dh, four cases from KP and one each has been reported from Punjab and Islam­abad. Only two of the seven regions—Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan—are polio-free at the moment. According to him, the virus has spread to five areas, including the federal capital and four provinces.

During a statewide campaign in September of this year, the Pakistani Polio Eradication Program immunised about 33 million children under the age of five, according to a health ministry official who wished to remain anonymous. The program attempted to safeguard youngsters from the severe effects of polio.

“A thorough assessment of the campaign was carried out in order to determine its success and pinpoint areas that needed improvement. Key participants, such as provincial EOC coordinators, attended the review conference, which was centered on the campaign’s achievements and difficulties as well as plans for upcoming immunization campaigns.

“The September campaign was a critical turning point in the nation’s efforts to eradicate polio. The program succeeded in reaching many kids, especially those living in high-risk neighborhoods, in spite of many obstacles, he said.

“Ayesha Raza Farooq, the PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, has emphasized the significance of maintaining attention on filling in the remaining holes in campaign operations. Stakeholders acknowledged the need for additional changes while also highlighting the advancements made in important areas, he added. Among the recommendations was stepping up routine immunization to guarantee that kids had all the shots.