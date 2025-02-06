Zardari, Xi chart course for expansion of CPEC

• President invites Chinese counterpart to Pakistan, lauds Beijing’s development model

• MoUs signed to boost science, clean energy, media cooperation

• Two sides to enhance intelligence sharing, border security

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday, reaffirming the long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation under CPEC 2.0.

According to the Presidency, the meeting was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the two leaders also disc

Both sides also underlined the significance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges for strengthening the China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, both leaders also reaffirmed support for each other on the issues of core interest.

President Zardari, who is currently on a five-day official visit to China, reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” with China and underlined the “unique, time-tested and special relationship” between the two countries.

He also commended China’s exemplary development, progress and prosperity, calling it a manifestation of the vision of the Chinese leadership and the dynamism of the Chinese people.

President Zardari also paid rich tribute to President Xi Jinping for China’s profound contributions to global development under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He described CPEC as a shining model of the BRI’s visionary concept of win-win cooperation.

He extended the invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan, emphasising that the people and government of Pakistan hold him in high esteem as a visionary leader and as a special friend of Pakistan.

The meeting was followed by a ceremony where the two leaders witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in science and technology, media, clean energy and socio-economic development, among others.

Earlier, President Zardari was warmly welcomed by President Xi and presented with the guard of honour upon his arrival. A group of children also extended a warm welcome and offered a heartfelt reception to President Zardari.

After the ceremony, President Xi Jinping hosted a state banquet in honour of President Zardari and his accompanying delegation.

Intelligence sharing

Meanwhile, Pakistan and China agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and deepen cooperation on security matters, as part of efforts to bolster border security and counterterrorism measures.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Minister of Public Security Qi Yanjun in Beijing, according to a communication from the Chinese capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of speculative reports suggesting Mr Naqvi’s attendance at an anti-China event in the United States, which were later denied by the interior minister.

During the two-hour meeting, both sides discussed modernising Pakistan’s police and paramilitary forces through Chinese technology and expertise. A detailed conversation was held regarding acquiring advanced equipment from China to improve law enforcement capabilities.

Mr Naqvi confirmed that Pakistan would procure modern policing technology from China, while both sides agreed to increase cooperation between Beijing Police and Islamabad Police, as well as expand collaboration with Pakistan’s National Police Academy.

Both countries also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Joint Working Group meeting held in January, which focused on bilateral security cooperation.

Mr Naqvi also extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan.