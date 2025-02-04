Ad image
NewsSports

Zacky Farm Polo triumph over Sula Polo in 4th Junior Polo Championship opener

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Zacky Farm Polo triumph over Sula Polo in 4th Junior Polo Championship opener

LAHORE: Zacky Farm Polo outpaced Sula Polo in opening match of the 4th Junior Polo Championship 2025, sponsored by TCL Pakistan, commenced at Pakistan Park Polo Ground, marking the beginning of an exciting competition among young polo talents.

The tournament, a part of the Pakistan Polo Association’s official calendar, features four competing teams including Sula Polo, Zacky Farm Polo, CTI Shipping, and Crewlogix Technologies. A large number of spectators, including families and polo enthusiasts, gathered to witness the thrilling first match and cheered on the young players, creating a lively and encouraging atmosphere. Maj (R) Babar Mehboob Awan, the club’s secretary, along with former polo players, also attended the event.

The opening match saw Zaki Farms Polo Team secure a convincing 3-1 victory over Sula Polo Team. Zacky Farm Polo’s star player, Zackaria Daud Ali Khan, stole the show by scoring all three goals for his team, leading them to victory. Sula Polo’s lone goal was scored by Rabeel Noman Hussain. On Tuesday (February 4, 2025), Crewlogix Technologies set to face CTI Shipping in what promises to be another exciting contest.

You Might Also Like

Iran Says Ready for Nuclear Talks if West is ‘Serious’

Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile in Show of Force

Cop Martyred as Terrorists Attack Polio Team in Khyber

Flurry of Changes at IHC After New Judges’ Rrival

US Notifies UN About Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Merchandise exports post meagre growth Merchandise exports post meagre growth
Next Article Australian cricketer Khawaja backs journalist fired over Gaza stance Australian Cricketer Khawaja Backs Journalist Fired Over Gaza stance
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Iran says ready for nuclear talks if West is ‘serious’
Iran Says Ready for Nuclear Talks if West is ‘Serious’
News Region
Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force
Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile in Show of Force
News Region
Cop martyred as terrorists attack polio team in Khyber
Cop Martyred as Terrorists Attack Polio Team in Khyber
Achivements News
Flurry of changes at IHC after new judges’ arrival
Flurry of Changes at IHC After New Judges’ Rrival
Achivements News