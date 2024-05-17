Zardari disallows the establishment of governor’s rule in KP

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to allay rumors following the recent yelling match between Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday ruled out the implementation of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Faisal Kundi reportedly made a call to the president.

A press release stated, “President Zardari wished Governor Kundi well and instructed him to work in the interest of the people.”

The KP chief minister threatened to takeover the Pesco headquarters in protest at “unannounced loadshedding” in a new message to the Center.

But according to a close aide to President Zardari, he has ruled out the idea of establishing governor’s rule in KP.

He claimed that some PPP members thought Governor Kundi ought to show restraint in light of Gandapur’s “provocative statements.” The insider continued, “The same message Zardari Sahib conveyed to Mr. Kundi.”

“The governor was advised to refrain from making political statements in order to maintain the dignity of his office.”

The source reminded that in 2009, President Zardari had declared governor’s control over Punjab due to Shehbaz Sharif’s dismissal as chief minister following a ruling by the Supreme Court.