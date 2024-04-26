Youth fakes his own kidnap for money and love marriage in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: A young man staged a drama of his kidnap by the Katcha gangs of Sindh and tried to trick his father into giving him Rs2m.

Muhammed Ahmad (22), the son of Mushtaq Mahra, vanished from Rohillanwali, a 25-kilometer distance from the city, two days ago. His father called 15 and complained to the police about his son being abducted.

Police in Rohillanwali filed a case. One day later, Mushtaq got a call from his son informing him that the Sindhi gangs from Katcha area had abducted him and were demanding Rs. 2 million as ransom to get him back. If the gangs did not receive the requested money, he threatened to be killed by them.

SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari was given the order by District Police Officer Syed Hasnain Haider to retrieve Ahmad from Sindh. Police used contemporary technology to locate Ahmad in the Katcha area of Ranipur, Sindh, and recovered him. According to the SHO, Ahmad had staged his kidnapping and his “kidnapper” had been phoning his parents to demand the ransom.

Police learned during their inquiry that Ahmad’s parents were against his wanting to get married to the girl of his choice. Together with his companion, he devised a scheme to get money from his father and enter into a love marriage. Ahmad and his companion who was with him in Ranipur were taken into custody by police.

ARRESTED: In the vicinity of the Sanawan Police Station, a guy was taken into custody for the murder of his mother in the name of honor.

SHO Shahid Rizwan Mahota named Mujahid as the culprit, stating that he had admitted to carrying out the act. Two weeks prior, Mujahid had murdered his 45-year-old mother by hitting her with an axe while working with his cousin Muhammad Imran. His cousin was in jail as well.

RAPE CASE: Dr. Usman Anwar, the Inspector General of Police, has requested a report on the alleged rape of an Alipur BSc student under false pretenses of marriage from the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO).

Videos of the purported crime were recorded by the suspect and shared on social media. The suspect threatened to broadcast the tapes online if the girl refused, and according to the FIR filed with the Alipur Police Station, he continued to rape her for a full year. The girl’s parents were informed, and they called the police.

A complaint was filed against the two accomplices and the suspect.

The defendant had already received pre-arrest release from the court when the Alipur police carried out a raid to apprehend him.

The suspect presented their marriage license as evidence to support his claim that the girl was his wife.