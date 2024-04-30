Ad image
Webb photographs the “mane” of Horsehead Nebula

Washington: The Horsehead Nebula, one of the most magnificent and well-known objects in the night sky, has been recorded in the most detailed infrared photos yet acquired by NASA’s James Webb telescope, the space agency announced on Monday.

For the first time, the tiny scale structures on the edge of the massive cloud of gas and dust are visible thanks to the latest observations, which show the top of the “horse’s mane.”

In the constellation Orion, sometimes known as “The Hunter,” the recognizable outline of a horse’s head and neck rises from what appear to be churning waves of interstellar foam. It is situated approximately 1,300 light years away.

