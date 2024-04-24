Ad image
Victims’ family of protocol vehicle receives Rs. 2.5 million

NAROWAL: The family of the young person who perished in the purported accident involving Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s protocol vehicle five days ago has received a cheque for Rs2.5 million from the government.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza and MPA Ahmad Iqbal visited Muhammad Abubakar’s home in the village of Jasar at the chief minister’s request. They conveyed the CM’s condolence message to the deceased’s parents and offered their sorrow.

They handed Abubakar’s father, Fakhr Ayaz, a cheque for Rs. 2.5 million on behalf of the chief minister.

The government, according to MPA Ahmad Iqbal, sympathized with the victim’s family.

The chief minister’s protocol car was purportedly involved in the April 18 accident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Abubakar on the Narowal-Shakargarh Road.

The Narowal police said that Abubakar was killed instantly when two motorcycles, including his own, collided and then a “government vehicle” struck him.

According to reports, Maryam Nawaz had noticed the incident and asked the DC for a thorough report on it.

While his father, Fakhr Ayaz, was a laborer, Abubakar worked at a filling station. In addition, the chief minister had given the police orders to file a lawsuit against the official vehicle’s driver.

