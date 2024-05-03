The US backs Pakistan’s request for an IMF bailout

Washington: On Thursday, the US State Department declared that Washington remains steadfast in its support of Pakistan’s attempts to stabilize its economy, including talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

When a journalist asked the US why it was helping Islamabad restore its economy, department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized this strong US support for Pakistan’s efforts during his daily news conference.

“We support Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy, including reaching an agreement with the IMF,” the US source stated, dismissing the idea that Pakistan may use the money for its missile development.

In order to address Pakistan’s economic issues, he also urged the government to prioritize and broaden economic reforms. “And we remain steadfast in our support of Pakistan’s economic prosperity,” he continued.

He said that the US would keep up its engagement with Pakistan, focusing on “technical engagements” in addition to bolstering “our trade and investment ties.” “For our bilateral relationship, all of these are priorities,” he continued.

The last of a $3 billion loan package, $1.1 billion, was given to Pakistan earlier this week by the IMF executive board.