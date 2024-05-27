The Met Office predicts yet another scorching week

LAHORE/KARACHI: With a heatwave gripping sections of Sindh and Punjab, Mohenjo Daro and Larkana emerged as Pakistan’s hottest spots, with temperatures reaching as high as 53 degrees Celsius near the epicenter of the Indus Valley Civilization.

The Met Office reported that Jacobabad recorded 52 degrees and that the current weather would persist in the region for a further five to six days.

Thatta was the only place in Sindh to have a temperature below 40 degrees during the weekend.

The plains are expected to experience heatwave conditions over the next 24 hours, according to a forecast released by the Met Office on Sunday. On the other hand, hot, muggy weather is predicted for coastal regions.

In the meantime, Karachi is expected to see a scorching week ahead, with temperatures predicted to rise above 40 degrees.

Sindh’s temperatures are still above 50 degrees, and Karachi will see above 40 degrees this week.

Chief meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz stated, “The temperature is likely to increase to 40°C or above in Karachi due to a change in wind direction on May 29 and May 30.” He also mentioned that after May 27, the temperature would marginally drop in the upper and central regions of Sindh.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the Rahim Yar Khan district of Khanpur, South Punjab, was 50.2°C.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperatures far above 40°C were also recorded in several other cities within the province.

It was 48°C in Bahawalpur, 46°C in Sargodha, and 43°C in Lahore on Sunday. The rest of the week is expected to bring similar temperatures.

The majority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s districts should continue to see hot, dry weather.

Dera Ismail Khan reported the hottest temperature here on Sunday, 44°C. At 43°C, bannu sizzled as well.

A representative from the Met Office informed the Associated Press of Pakistan that “severe heat is likely in the southern districts of the province.”

The official stated, “In southern districts, the daytime temperature is likely to be 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.”

Additionally, the authority mentioned that Upper Dir, Swat, Mansehra, and Kohistan might have thundershowers.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Climate Change, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, told APP that while heat exposure is important to prevent, there is potential for greater risk to children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Although heatwaves can damage everyone, the official emphasized that pregnant women appear to be more vulnerable. He suggested staying indoors during the hottest portion of the day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., if at all possible. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) announced in the interim that it was acting to lessen the heatwave’s consequences.

A PDMA representative stated that because of the heatwave, water supply in Cholistan is guaranteed around-the-clock.