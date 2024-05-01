The Covid vaccination, according to AstraZeneca, “may cause blood clots in rare cases.”

The massive pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which practically made its name known throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, has acknowledged that the Covishield vaccine may have infrequent side effects like as low platelet counts and blood clots.

The pharmaceutical company is being sued in a class action lawsuit on the grounds that its vaccine, which it co-developed with the University of Oxford, resulted in numerous incidents of significant damage and death.

“The AZ vaccination is acknowledged to have the extremely rare potential to induce thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS. The corporation stated in court filings that “the causal mechanism is unknown,” as The Telegraph reported.

The British-Swedish business worked with Oxford University to develop Covishield, which the Serum Institute of India produced. It was widely used in more than 150 nations.

According to The Independent, several tests carried out during the pandemic discovered that the vaccine was 60–80% successful in defending against the new coronavirus.

However, one of the complainants claimed that the vaccine left him unable to work due to a blood clot, which resulted in a severe brain impairment.

The vaccination can induce side effects in people that include blood clots and low blood platelet counts, although the business has denied these claims. This is the first time the company has acknowledged this fact in a court statement.

Moreover, TTS can also happen if the AZ vaccine—or any vaccine—is not received. Expert testimony will be required to determine causation in any given instance, it continued.

According to The Independent, AstraZeneca’s acknowledgment contradicts the company’s 2023 declaration that it would “not accept that TTS is caused by the vaccine at a generic level.”

In March 2021, researchers discovered the first connection between the vaccine and a novel disease known as vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).

According to The Telegraph, the UK government has protected AstraZeneca from any legal action but has declined to step in at this time.

As per the Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences, adverse effects classified as “very rare” are those that are documented in fewer than one out of every 10,000 instances.