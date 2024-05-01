Ad image
Teen kid slain in London sword attack

LONDON: A stabbing incident involving “a man who used a sword” was reported on Tuesday in London. A thirteen-year-old child lost his life in the incident, and four other people were hurt.

According to the police, there was no connection between the incident and terrorism.

Following the event, police in the east London neighborhood of Hainault tasered and arrested a 36-year-old man. A man in a yellow outfit was seen in the video brandishing what looked to be a sword.

“I must say with deep sorrow that one of the injured, a thirteen-year-old kid, has passed away. Following a stabbing, he was brought to the hospital and tragically passed away soon after, according to London’s Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell.

Two police officers and two members of the public were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Bell continued, “The two police officers had stab wounds that required surgery.”

He said, “This incident does not appear to be terror-related, we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community, and we are not looking for more suspects.”

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
