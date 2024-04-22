Teams were established to combat unauthorized development in Murree.

RAWALPINDI: Three teams have been formed to combat unauthorized construction in Murree per the Punjab government’s directives.

Officials claim that the district administration in Murree has begun an operation against unauthorized structures in response to directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The operation is being overseen by Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

The district administration of Murree has organized three teams to carry out an operation against unauthorized structures at the instruction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamer Khattak. The drive is being supervised by DFO Murree, Assistant Commissioner retired Captain Abdul Wahab Khan, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree, retired Captain Qasim Ijaz.

These teams consist of representatives from several departments who have received briefings regarding their roles.

DC claims that concrete efforts are being made to enhance Hill Station’s public amenities.

The program aims to successfully conclude the operation against unauthorized structures.

In the meantime, the deputy commissioner of Murree announced that a cleaning campaign was underway in Murree and that real measures were being done to alleviate the people’s situation in accordance with the chief minister’s vision.

As the chair of a meeting with heads of various departments to examine their performance, he voiced these opinions.

The hill station’s civic amenities are being improved, according to the deputy commissioner, who also mentioned that Murree will soon be tidy and green.



In addition, he urged everyone to contribute to maintaining the hill station tidy by placing shopping bags and solid waste in the trash cans positioned in every available space.



According to him, the operation against unauthorized development is becoming more expansive.

Timely completion of development projects will be ensured, and price magistrates are encouraged to visit marketplaces and take legal action against individuals who engage in false inflation.

He said that, in accordance with the chief minister’s orders, hotels and restaurants would be inspected every day to make sure that the government had set the rates for edibles.

He declared that every resource will be used to give both locals and visitors the best possible amenities.

He advised anyone experiencing issues at the hill station to file complaints with the district administration.