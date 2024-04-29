Students from Kashmir are advised to apply for scholarships in Germany

MUZAFFARABAD: A German academician on a visit has encouraged Kashmiri students to take advantage of scholarship possibilities, especially those provided by the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), in order to enjoy a fantastic academic life in Germany.

Prominent economist and business education expert Prof. Peter Joseph Boeck discussed the direct admissions process in detail with students at the University of Poonch (UoP) Rawalakot. He claimed that this made it easier for foreign students to enroll in German universities.

According to him, this procedure makes it easier for students from Azad Kashmir and other areas to pursue higher education in Germany.

In response, Prof. Boeck received appreciation from the faculty and students for his involvement and leadership.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Zakir of the University of the Philippines expressed gratitude for the lecture on the students’ comprehension of European culture and teaching methods.

He made preparations for upcoming seminars to improve academic cooperation and cross-cultural understanding even further.

According to Prof. Zakir, the University of the Philippines is not only producing a generation of healthcare professionals who are aware of the world at large, but it is also cultivating a community that values variety and the diversity of cultures.