Ad image
BusinessNews

Shell reports a profit of Rs 314m

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
KARACHI: During the first quarter of 2024, Shell Pakistan Ltd (SPL) reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs314 million, compared to a loss of Rs4.762 billion during the same time the previous year.

The mobility business updated 13 locations and added five freshly commissioned sites to its network. Thirteen non-fuel retail locations were added by the company to its network.

The main unit of ARL
According to Attock Refinery Ltd (ARL), following some advancements in the upgrading of high-speed diesel (HSD), the company has launched its primary crude distillation plant.

ARL stated that it is actively monitoring the situation of product demand in a stock filing on Wednesday.

The turnover of Pak-Qatar Takaful
In 2023, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited turned approximately Rs16.30 billion.

With earnings per share of Rs. 1.20, the Shareholders Fund reported a net profit after tax of Rs. 156.30 million, while the Participants’ Takaful Fund (Waqf Fund) made a surplus of Rs. 37.5 million prior to distribution.

You Might Also Like

The May 9 riots cannot be “soft-pedaled,” under any circumstances: PM Shehbaz

Amir’s pending Ireland visa has PCB confused

Axe lands on a senior tax collector

To report a case of polio, the hub becomes the 34th district

As Israel attacks Rafah, a seventh mass grave is discovered in Gaza

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Axe lands on a senior tax collector
Next Article Amir’s pending Ireland visa has PCB confused
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

The May 9 riots cannot be “soft-pedaled,” under any circumstances: PM Shehbaz
National News
Amir’s pending Ireland visa has PCB confused
News Sports
Axe lands on a senior tax collector
Business News
To report a case of polio, the hub becomes the 34th district
Health News