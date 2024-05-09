Shell reports a profit of Rs 314m

KARACHI: During the first quarter of 2024, Shell Pakistan Ltd (SPL) reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs314 million, compared to a loss of Rs4.762 billion during the same time the previous year.

The mobility business updated 13 locations and added five freshly commissioned sites to its network. Thirteen non-fuel retail locations were added by the company to its network.

The main unit of ARL

According to Attock Refinery Ltd (ARL), following some advancements in the upgrading of high-speed diesel (HSD), the company has launched its primary crude distillation plant.

ARL stated that it is actively monitoring the situation of product demand in a stock filing on Wednesday.

The turnover of Pak-Qatar Takaful

In 2023, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited turned approximately Rs16.30 billion.

With earnings per share of Rs. 1.20, the Shareholders Fund reported a net profit after tax of Rs. 156.30 million, while the Participants’ Takaful Fund (Waqf Fund) made a surplus of Rs. 37.5 million prior to distribution.