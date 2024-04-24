Shadab exhorts Pakistan to grow from its errors

LAHORE: There is no room for complacency in Lahore; Pakistan must rise to the occasion.

Shadab Khan, the all-round player, has emphasized that his team must learn from their mistakes after New Zealand’s thrilling victory in the third Twenty20 International served as a stark warning that Pakistan would not be having an easy time against the exhausted tourists.

Pakistan’s bowlers took New Zealand to the sword in the second game of the five-match series after the first game was easily won. New Zealand was missing several of its best players since they were playing in the Indian Premier League.

But after New Zealand tied the series in the final game played in Rawalpindi thanks to an inspiring batting display by Mark Chapman, Shadab stated on Tuesday that Pakistan had to mount a great comeback when the sides proceeded to Lahore for the remaining two games.

“Everyone ought to acknowledge their errors and grow from them. It’s the only way to get better,” Shadab said to reporters at the Gaddafi Stadium prior to both teams’ floodlit practise sessions ahead of Thursday’s fourth Twenty20 match.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies, Pakistan’s defeat in the third Twenty20 Twenty Twenty, when they failed to defend a score of 178 and New Zealand easily won with 10 balls remaining, aroused concerns, but Shadab stated it “wasn’t a surprise.”

“In T20 cricket, particularly, any team can defeat any team on any given day,” he continued. “The players that New Zealand has here may not be household names, but they are the stars of the future.”

In the third Twenty20, Shadab scored an impressive 41 to rank fifth, one of Pakistan’s few successes of the day.

Shadab was batting up the order during the just finished Pakistan Super League season, where he helped Islamabad United win the championship. He claimed to feel “more comfortable” in that position.

Shadab continued, “I’ve discussed the batting order with the team management.”

Shadab stated that it will take some time “for things to settle down as the team management is trying to implement new plans,” referring to the recent changes in the team management of Pakistan.

Shadab claimed that Babar Azam’s reinstatement as captain would be “up to the team management” in order to return him to his previous position as vice-captain.

Shadab begged for patience as Pakistan tested a number of new players in the series against New Zealand in an attempt to build a solid team ahead of the World Cup in June.

“People who demanded earlier that young players be given opportunities are now questioning it,” he remarked.

He went on, “We need to be patient because new players need to be given a consistent run. Pakistan will prepare a strong team to win the World Cup,” he said, referring to upcoming matches against England and Ireland.

In the meanwhile, New Zealand’s series against Pakistan presents an opportunity for their bench strength to show off.

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy of the Black Caps stated earlier on Tuesday at a press conference that “new players are getting the opportunity to learn a lot and it is good preparation for the World Cup.”

“We weren’t surprised by our performance in the previous game,” he continued. “It was an impressive display of teamwork.”

Duffy claimed that their victory strengthened his team’s confidence in their ability to win the series.

“We are capable of winning it,” he declared. “The final two games of cricket will be fantastic, entertaining matches.”