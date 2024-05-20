Ad image
Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the former PM of AJK, was detained

ISLAMABAD: Late on Sunday night, the Islamabad police detained Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The former premier’s family member filed a police report accusing him of “forceful entry and firing in [the] family property,” and the Margalla Police responded by making the arrest.

The FIR states that Mr. Ilyas, Aneel Sultan, Muhammad Ali, and twenty-five other people broke into the Centaurus Mall office of Pak Gulf Construction.

Mr. Ilyas was moved to the police station in Margalla. According to his spokesman, the former prime minister was arrested after police broke down his fortifications.

A spokesman for the Islamabad police claimed that all procedures were completed before the arrest.

