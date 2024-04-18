Report “blames only politicians”

ISLAMABAD: The PTI referred to the Faizabad Dharna Commission report as a charge sheet against the current prime minister, while leaders of the two major parties in the ruling coalition attacked it, claiming it exclusively placed responsibility on politicians.

A PTI spokesman responded to the report by demanding action against the previous Punjabi government, particularly Shehbaz Sharif, whom the party claimed was responsible for malfeasance and duty abandonment in light of the findings.

On Tuesday, Khawaja Asif, the minister of defense, criticized the report, claiming it lacked “credibility or authenticity.”

Action against Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet is demanded by PTI

The defense minister claimed that the study had no merit and that its authors should consider whether or not they had done their duty in an interview with senior journalist Asma Shirazi. He claimed that the report lacked credibility since the two major players in the episode—retiring Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was the ISI DG (C) at the time and retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the previous head of the army,—did not show up before the panel to respond to its questions.

“Why weren’t these individuals presented? The minister claimed that the two had “all sorts of power” during the time the commission was looking into them, adding that their absence rendered the report incomplete.

Separately, the study was referred to as “a non-starter” by veteran PPP lawmaker and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani.

“It has attempted to shift the burden on the civilian government of Punjab, exonerating the then-DGs of Rangers and ISI,” Mr. Rabbani said, “choosing to close the matter while avoiding further controversy and avoided fixing any responsibility.”

In the meantime, the PTI urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to order the implementation of the committee’s recommendations and make the report of the Faizabad Dharna commission public in order to prosecute those responsible.

In light of the commission’s recommendations, the party has asked that the supreme court issue orders registering criminal proceedings against Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet.