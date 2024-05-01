Rainfall during April 26 to April 17 has resulted in 7 additional deaths in KP: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reports that the number of fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since April 26 has increased to 17 with the addition of seven more rain-related accidents.

Anwar Shahzad, a PDMA official, told Dawn.com today that 23 people had been injured across the province. He also confirmed the dead toll.

Nine men, three women, and five children were among the dead, according to Shahzad, while nine men, three women, and eleven children were hurt.

He claimed that the most severely hit district was the Bajaur district in the Malakand division, where 20 houses were damaged, ten people were hurt, and five people killed.

According to a KP PDMA spokeswoman, wall collapses, roof collapses, and landslides caused damage to 116 homes.

A copy of the April 29 PDMA report is available on Dawn.com. It states that 148 animals also died in various province areas due to landslides and house collapses.

Since April 26, rain has harmed nine other government buildings in addition to four schools.

Bajaur, Swat, Mansehra, Battagram, Dir Lower, Malakand, Luki Marwat, Kohat, Orakzai, Shangla, Dir Upper, Mohmand, Buner, Chitral Lower, North Waziristan, and Nowshehra were the districts most impacted by the rain-related occurrences, according to Shahzad.

As to the statement from the PDMA spokesperson, “We have instructed the district administrations of respective districts to be watchful and continue relief activities in the rain emergency and provide shelters and food timely if required anywhere in the province.”

The Karakoram Highway (KKH) was closed near Thakot in Battagram, as well as in other areas of Kohistan and Diamer, according to National Highway Authority Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas, who also stated that clearance work was being done to allow traffic to resume.

He claimed that although the artery was reopened for traffic late on Monday night and stranded motorists were able to get past the landslide barriers, it was later closed once more due to significant landslides in the Thakot and Diamer districts.

Abbas said that since the rain had stopped and the Frontier Works Organization’s equipment was at the field to clean the route, motorists will be able to use the road in a few hours.

In a related development, female demonstrators staging demonstrations against Hunza’s power outage and wheat shortage obstructed the KKH.

The women walked out onto the road today demanding wheat and an end to the power outage that was giving them troubles, according to local Muhammad Amen of Hunza, who spoke with Dawn.com.

He declared that the demonstration would go on until the administration complied with his demands and the problems were fixed.