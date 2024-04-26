“Raids are being carried out to stop the PTI protest”

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf alleges that in advance of the party’s planned protest on Friday (today), Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has assigned the IG police to conduct searches in the Faisalabad division (with the objective of arresting workers).

PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar declared, “The PTI will hold a protest demonstration in Faisalabad as well as all other districts in the province.”

Together with five other opposition parties, the PTI will stage protests.

In the meantime, imprisoned PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid told the media on Thursday at the ATC that only PML-N politicians make agreements to be released from prison, and that the PTI would not make any agreements.

She stated, “Our leader will not enter into any deal,” and that “PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah should not suggest that we enter into a deal.”

According to Dr. Rashid, the prosecution was preventing the court from moving forward with the bail applications, which had been waiting for a number of months.

Dr. Rashid stated that Sanam and Aliya Hamza had become symbols of resistance since they defied all odds and refused to bow to pressure, while PTI leader Sanam Javed was also brought before the court.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, a different imprisoned politician, informed the reporters at the ATC that he was not allowed to attend the Upper House session.