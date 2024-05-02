Punjab launches the field hospitals project.

LAHORE: The Punjab government introduced the “Field Hospital” program on Wednesday with the goal of giving the rural populace access to necessary medical care.

To improve healthcare coverage, 32 field hospitals—11 tiny field hospitals (mobile diagnostic units) and 21 mobile healthcare units—are being placed in Punjab’s rural districts.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated during the program’s introduction that this initiative was created as a targeted intervention strategy since rural regions have disproportionately higher rates of unfavorable health outcomes. She declared that field hospitals would be built out of the containers that had previously been utilized for destructive actions. They would be placed in each of Punjab’s 36 districts.

According to her, the project was started within six weeks.

“This program uses a Pay-for-Performance Model, which links financial rewards to specific performance metrics and outcomes, thereby incentivizing healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care.”

“This project is being introduced as the Clinic on Wheels Program’s sister program.”

She said that in places with little access to healthcare, the field hospitals would offer vital medical coverage. The services provided by 32 field hospitals are anticipated to benefit up to 1.5 million people in rural areas annually. They will improve marginalized groups’ health outcomes and lessen health inequities.

She mentioned collaborating on the health card project with Nawaz. The card was the subject of no complaints back then, but a ton of them have since surfaced.

BAHAWALPUR: Approximately 15 kilometers from Bahawalpur, in hamlet 5/BC near Abbasnagar, the chief minister launched the project following the launch of the field hospital program in Lahore.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, information minister Azma Bokhari, health minister Salman Rafique, senior minister Maryam Aurengzeb, special assistant Zeeshan Malik, and other ministers were with her.

A handout states that a field hospital will have an ultrasound facility, a pharmacy, and a laboratory that the chief minister saw and saw to be operational.

Later, the chief minister brought the old Javeria Bibi to the field hospital upon her request, where she (CM) performed an ultrasound, ECG, and X-ray.

Later, the chief minister opened a 26-kilometer carpeted stretch of road from Ahmedpur to Jhangra East.