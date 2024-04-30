PTI criticizes using force to quell farmer protests

ISLAMABAD: In response to the government’s refusal to pay farmers fairly for their produce or to buy any wheat at all, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has denounced the use of force against the farmers who came to Lahore to protest.

A party spokesman said that the government’s “anti-poor” policies on wheat procurement forced the farmers to sell their wheat at a far lower price on the open market than the officially set rate.

He claimed in a statement that historical evidence demonstrated the PML-N’s economic exploitation of the nation’s farmers everytime it came to power.

He issued a warning, stating that the potential of selling wheat at a rate twenty or twenty-five percent less than the farmer support price would result in losses to the rural sector, particularly the farmers, amounting to billions of rupees.

The PTI spokesman emphasized that the government’s October decision to import three million tons more wheat than the region needed was primarily affecting the farmers. He requested an explanation from the administration regarding the plan and reasoning behind the expensive import of excess wheat.

demands that caretakers answer for the import of wheat and denounces Dar’s appointment as deputy prime minister.

He continued by saying that the public would be directly impacted by government actions in the form of pricey flour. He recalled that the government of Imran Khan had enacted a plan to boost the economy by providing farmers with greater compensation for their laborious efforts.

He emphasized that the rural economy had gained an additional Rs1,100 billion under the PTI government because farmers had received fair and prompt payments for the first time in the nation’s history. In order to stop farmers from being exploited, he said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has even now developed a plan under Imran Khan’s farmer-friendly policy to buy wheat from farmers at a rate of Rs3,900 per 40kg.

PTI asked that people in charge of importing wheat valued at billions of rupees during the interim administration be held accountable.

PTI Punjab will aid agriculturalists

Separately, the general secretary of PTI central Punjab declared that everyone, including farmers, lawyers, salaried class people, journalists, and social workers, had suffered economic destruction as a result of the current government’s policies over the last two years.

In a video message, Shaukat Basra, the communication secretary for PTI Punjab, asked farmers to leave their houses and demand their rights from the PML-N government, which he claimed was elected through fraud and a forged mandate.

He declared that the PTI would work with farmer organizations and farmers to advocate for the purchase of wheat at fair prices.

Ishaq Dar’s recommendation

PTI, meanwhile, has denounced Ishaq Dar’s nomination as deputy prime minister, branding it a nepotistic move. The party spokesperson asserted that the appointment of a deputy prime minister was not permitted under Pakistan’s statute and that a constitutional reform was necessary in order to make such an appointment.

He remarked, “It’s odd that after the brother and daughter, it’s been decided to oblige the daughter’s father-in-law.”



