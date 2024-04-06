People show their support for the Palestinian people on Youm Al-Quds.

KARACHI: On Friday, there were protests and rallies all over Sindh to honor Youm Al-Quds, show support for the Palestinian people, denounce Israel’s crimes against the oppressed Arab nation, and call on the Muslim world to take swift action to provide aid to the Gaza Strip’s citizens.

Numerous attendees at the meetings held throughout the province denounced the Islamic countries’ “so-called normalization of terms with Israel” and forewarned their leaders that such a move could have disastrous repercussions.



The Imamia Students Organization (ISO) organized a significant rally in Karachi that took place from Numaish to the Tibet Centre on M.A. Jinnah Road. Many individuals, including women and children, attended the event and made the commitment to keep supporting an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Hasan Arif of the ISO, Dr. Mairajul Huda Siddiqi of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Shamim Naqvi of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and prominent figures from other political parties were among the prominent speakers at the gathering.

Muslim nations are pushed to end their “criminal silence” over Israeli atrocities.

While denouncing the Israeli atrocities against humanity, they also questioned the global community’s “criminal silence,” particularly with regard to Muslim nations, which has let the Ummah’s adherents down.

In relation to Youm Al-Quds, the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) also organized protests around the city. Allama Hayat Abbas Najafi, Allama Mubasher Hassan, and Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi spoke to the protesters during the party’s primary demonstration outside Jamia Masjid Noor Iman.

“Allama Zaidi stated in his speech that Pakistan will never accept or recognize the illegitimate existence of Israel. The history of Pakistan suggests that the countrymen and respective governments from those of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto agree on this ideological point.”

He applauded the Palestinian liberation fighters for their resistance to Israeli occupation and urged the Pakistani government to join the International Court of Justice in order to challenge the Zionist state’s war crimes.

In opposition to Israeli atrocities, the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) likewise declared its sympathy with the Palestinian people. Numerous protests against Israel and its sympathizers worldwide were conducted outside mosques in various locations following Friday prayers, according to a statement released by the party.

It said that the demonstrators chanted anti-Zionist slogans while holding banners and placards. A “Gaza Fund” was also established at the party, where attendees “donated generously for their brothers in Gaza.”

The leaders of the Muslim world were criticized by the speakers at the JI marches for their “cowardice and dual face,” the statement read.

On Friday, Yaum al-Quds was observed with processions led by members of the Shia Ulema Council, Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen, Imamia Students Organization, and Jafria Students Organization in the cities of Nawabshah and Naushahro Feroze.

In their addresses to the processions, Maulana Kifayat Hussain Karimi, Zawar Mohammad Hussain Chandio, and others vehemently denounced the vicious Israeli attack on defenseless Palestinians. They claimed that thousands of defenseless people, including women and children, had already been killed with American assistance.

They denounced the leaders of Muslim nations for their heinous silence on the ongoing genocide and its deadly attack. They said that Israel would be destroyed if all Muslim nations boycotted its goods.

They called on all Muslims to band together and speak out strongly in support of the unfortunate people of Palestine. They also argued that the International Court of Justice ought to take concrete measures against Israel.

The demonstrators denounced the unrelenting assault on the defenseless and impoverished people of Palestine and sang slogans denouncing the US and Israel.

Members of the Shia Ulema Council held a parade in Khangarh, Ghotki district, to commemorate Yaum al-Quds.

Demands for a stop to the slaughter of innocent Palestinian Muslims were made by Maulvi Ahmed Khan Indhar, Dr. Shahnawaz Samoo, and other march leaders from the central imambargah at Panj Gali Chowk to the local press club.

They claimed that America was blatantly involved in all crimes against humanity that Israel committed in Gaza on a daily basis. They declared that all Muslim nations ought to support their persecuted Palestinian brothers and sisters during this difficult period.

Members of the Jafria Council conducted a procession in Khairpur to commemorate Yaum al-Quds and show support for the Muslims of Palestine.

Syed Hassan Abbas Kazmi, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Mousavi, and other activists said that Israel was murdering defenseless men, women, and children in order to seize their land and build more illegal Jewish settlements.

They claimed that uniting the Muslim world community and speaking out against Israeli atrocities in Palestine was imperative. The recent resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran alarmed the global Jewish lobby, they claimed.

They declared that the enmity that had kept the Muslim Umma split into sects ought to end. Participants set fire to an Israeli flag toward the conclusion of the demonstration to express their disapproval of the nation’s war crimes.