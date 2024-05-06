PCB CEO says that if Pakistan wins the T20 World Cup, each player will receive a $100,000 incentive

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, declared on Sunday that if the Green Shirts win the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will be hosted simultaneously in the US and the West Indies from June 1–29, each player on the national team will receive $100,000, or roughly Rs28 million.

The cricket board reports that Naqvi said these things as he arrived at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the Pakistan team led by Babar Azam began their national camp on Saturday.

The PCB claimed in a post on the social media site X that Naqvi had meetings with authorities and players while in the area.

The board stated, “The PCB chairman stayed with the players for two hours,” and Naqvi also had a thorough conversation about strategy with the players.

The PCB claims that Naqvi declared that the winners of the T20 World Cup will receive a $100,000 prize apiece. Naqvi further expressed the hope that the team would raise the Pakistani flag and stated that winning the trophy was more important than receiving the prize money.

Additionally, the PCB president exhorts players to “compete vigorously” and “play without any pressure.” “It’s going to be my loss and your victory,” he declared.

“Show no concern for anyone. Play just for Pakistan. “God willing, you will win if you show teamwork on the field,” he stated.

In addition, Naqvi expressed the players’ unity and hoped that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will have a fantastic tournament performance.

“The nation looks to you with high expectations. He said to the players, “You have to fulfill them.”

The PCB chairman also gave players commemorative shirts for reaching milestones during his visit. After scoring 3,000 T20 runs, wicketkeeper-battler Mohammed Rizwan received a shirt, and pacer Naseem Shah received one for claimed 100 T20 wickets.

Later in the day, the PCB reported that Naqvi arranged a lunch for the players and officials at a nearby hotel.

Later this month, Pakistan is expected to depart for their T20 tours of England and Ireland. The Green Shirts will be ready for the crucial T20 World Cup thanks to the double tour.

All-rounder Imad Wasim stated on Saturday that managing pressure inside the ground was his biggest priority, but he also emphasized that the team’s ultimate goal was to win the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to reporters at the Gaddafi Stadium, Imad stated, “[Fast bowler] Mohammad Amir and I have returned to international cricket [by coming out of retirement] with one clear goal and that is to win the T20 World Cup.”

Undoubtedly, making it to the final or even the semi-final is a tremendous accomplishment. Unfortunately, only the winning squad is remembered—the losing finalist team is forgotten.

He declared, “I firmly believe that no team can beat us if we combine well and play to our full potential.”