PCB and franchises virtually agree on an eight-team PSL, April–May timeframe

LAHORE: The country’s cricket body has proposed that future editions of the franchise Twenty20 tournament be held in the April–May timeframe. This idea has garnered the support of the current six franchises, with two more clubs expected to join the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2026.

Sources claim that the agreement was reached on Thursday during a meeting between the senior PCB executives and the corresponding representatives of the six teams.

The PSL will need to be rescheduled for the April–May window because Pakistan will be hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2019. But since adding teams would result in more matches, this modification will also be applicable to subsequent editions.

If the PSL is held in April or May, it will compete against the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although it might deter international players from playing in the PSL, the PCB believes the window is appropriate because there isn’t much bilateral cricket played during it.

“A window of more than 50 days is required to hold the tournament, as the PSL is also expanding from six teams to eight starting in the 2026 season,” the insider told Dawn. Due to the IPL calendar, the only months left where there is a shortage of bilateral cricket are April and May.

“The next PSL general council meeting, which will take place soon, will provide final approval for the new dates of the PSL.”

The PSL playoffs and championship game can potentially take place in England the following year, according to the PCB. Later this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board is anticipated to meet with the body in this regard.

“New venues are needed to comfortably hold 60+ matches, as we will have a good number of matches with the addition of two teams starting in 2026,” the insider stated. “We would like to include England as a venue because it will allow the PCB to establish connections with major sponsors and broadcasters.”

The PCB has begun investigating the possibility of adding Quetta and Peshawar, the home cities of the Gladiators and Zalmi, respectively, even if locations overseas are also under consideration.

Unlike the other PSL teams, both teams are not able to play in front of their home crowds, which is a disadvantage.

“The source stated that the PCB intends to establish a ground committee that will provide recommendations to the board regarding the management of the pitches and other associated facilities related to hosting the matches at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar.”



The sources went on to say that the PCB would prioritize security before adding additional venues, including the Peshawar facility and the Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.



Furthermore, the PCB claimed in a Friday report that it had long offered franchise owners support in acquiring big-name players.



The potential for each team to sign a single player directly was also discussed by the board and the franchise representatives, in addition to the marquee player offer that PCB will support.