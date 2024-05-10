Pakistan’s World Cup preparations begin against Ireland

DUBLIN: On Friday, Pakistan will play Ireland in the first of three Twenty20 International series matches at Castle Avenue, beginning their final warm-up for the 2017 T20 World Cup.

The series will be about determining the squad’s optimal lineup for the T20 championship, which is scheduled to take place in the United States and the Caribbean next month, for the Babar Azam-led team.

After the Ireland series, Pakistan will play four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against England. The team management is anticipated to start the first-choice XI against the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

To maintain the rotation policy from the recent four-match series against New Zealand, Pakistan may, nevertheless, test a few players against Ireland.

The national team will try out pacer Haris Rauf, who is returned from injury for the first time since he sustained one in the Pakistan Super League this year, as the right-armer aims to establish himself at the World Cup.

With Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi fighting for a spot, the Pakistan pace bowling arsenal is already loaded with alternatives, and Haris just makes it more potent.

AMIR WITH MISS OPENER

Amir, on the other hand, will miss the opening Twenty20 match because he left for Dublin early on Friday morning, via Dubai. The left-armer had not yet acquired his Ireland visa when he announced his withdrawal from international competition in March.

A spokeswoman for the Pakistan Cricket Board informed Dawn that Amir’s visa application was not denied by the Irish embassy; rather, it was just postponed till the necessary procedures were fulfilled.

According to the statement, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi spoke with representatives of Cricket Ireland and urged them to take the appropriate action to resolve Amir’s problem.

Pakistan is anticipated to offer wicketkeeper Azam Khan, who was injured and was unable to play against the BlackCaps, another opportunity to demonstrate his abilities as a power hitter lower in the order.

After making his debut against the New Zealand team, Irfan Khan Niazi also suffered an injury that kept him out of part of the series.

Kiwis may also be given another chance, but Usman Khan—who is probably going to be rewarded for his cameo in Pakistan’s most recent game—will provide fierce opposition for a spot in the team.

On the day of the opening game, Pakistan held a “light” training session, according to assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, who felt that Ireland shouldn’t be treated lightly.

He remarked, “We know our lineup, we played the previous series, we know who our openers will be, and we know which areas we need to improve on.” “We’ll continue to follow this pattern. It’s now time for the middle to be executed.

Azhar was skeptical of Ireland’s potential, particularly because the team was playing at home.

He pointed out that Ireland was playing at home and that they were well aware of the circumstances. They have a strong bowling lineup and much experience in these circumstances.

Because the Irish side has a great deal of experience playing county cricket, we cannot undervalue them.

“But since this is our World Cup preparation time, we are quite hopeful that our preparation, our strength, we will play our cricket on that and enjoy it.”