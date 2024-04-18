Pakistan hopes to defeat a depleted New Zealand team in the Twenty20 World Cup

RAWALPINDI: On the eve of the home series against New Zealand, Pakistan declared their intention to compete in this year’s T20 World Cup; however, reappointed captain Babar Azam stated on Wednesday that no player is now guaranteed a spot in the international competition.

Based on their performance, each player in our system has emerged. We have made our attitude towards the World Cup, and the New Zealand [T20] series is a step towards that. During a pre-match press conference at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Babar said reporters, “And we are going to play [all] the coming series while keeping the primary focus on the World Cup.”

Thursday’s first match of a five-match T20 series between Pakistan and a Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand second-string team takes place in Rawalpindi. Following the New Zealand series, Pakistan will play T20 tours of Ireland (May 10–14) and England (May 22–30). Babar and his team will then begin the crucial World Cup campaign, which will take place in the US and the Caribbean in June.

In response to a query on the well-known issue Pakistan has encountered in previous World Cups—that is, failing to reach a specific run-rate at key moments—Babar stated that the players are attempting to strengthen their weak points.

Before the World Cup, we have 12 T20 Internationals scheduled, with four matches against England and three against Ireland. We had a vacation following the Pakistan Super League, which took place in February and March, and then got back together for a fitness camp in Kakul. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reinstated 29-year-old Babar as the country’s white-ball captain last month. “We are learning from our mistakes something which we will implement in the World Cup,” Babar remarked, while trying to pinpoint our shortcomings.

Babar was very clear in emphasizing that spots for the June 1-29 global event are still up for grabs, but he also sounded confused about whether the World Cup roster will be made up of the players chosen for the New Zealand series or not.

“There will be opportunity to make [final] adjustments even after the World Cup team is picked, as there is some time before it is announced. Even though the team’s makeup will largely remain the same, anything can happen. At present, not a single participant is entirely certain about their choice. “The best players will be selected for the World Cup,” a hesitant-looking Babar stated.

In response to a query on his batting position, Babar, who will make his debut for Pakistan following his reinstatement as captain, stated that the team lineup is being kept “flexible.”

“We’re keeping things flexible, and in the run-up to the World Cup, we’ll use several lineup combinations for both bowling and batting. Children will have [proper] opportunities to demonstrate their abilities,” he stated.

“In the Ireland and England series, the [team combination-related] things will be clearer for us.”

In response to a question regarding Pakistan’s batting vulnerability, notably in the middle and late order, Babar stated that the current team possesses both veteran and junior players who can contribute.

“Usman Khan and Irfan Khan Niazi, two [uncapped batsmen] who performed well in the previous PSL, have been inducted. Then we have [returning all-rounder] Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed, all of whom improve our batting,” he stated.

“I always want my players to give their best. And the elder players support the younger ones in their delivery.

After just one series, which Pakistan lost 4-1 in January, T20 skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was unexpectedly replaced by Babar, sparking uproar.

In response to a query about how much he and Shaheen had bonded, Babar stated that their friendship was still going strong.

All of the information I’ve heard on this topic comes from you [the media]. In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with our lengthy connection. As a team, we all encourage one another,” Babar said.

“Our main goal as a team is to give it our all to help Pakistan win. Everyone on our team is positive and focused on achieving the team’s objectives; nobody thinks on their own.

“THOUGHTFUL DIFFICULTY”

Bracewell, the interim captain, stated that his team faces a difficulty in playing in Pakistan due to the absence of numerous key players for the series against Babar and company for various reasons.

initial preference Players from New Zealand who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League include Mitch Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, and Kane Williamson. Tim Southee is now on leave, Will Young is chasing a deal with Nottinghamshire overseas, and Tom Latham is expecting his second kid.

Yes, I agree that it’s an intriguing challenge for cricket players worldwide. At his press conference on Wednesday, Bracewell said, “I think that will be a great challenge for us as coming in here and getting our feet on the ground pretty quickly and getting used to the conditions here in Pakistan.” You travel to different places around the world and you have to be quick to adjust to the new conditions.

“But yes, there must be enough time because we have to leave for an international game tomorrow and need to be ready to go by 7:30.”

“Playing against a Pakistani team that is at full strength presents a significant challenge,” They’re a fantastic T20 team, as they demonstrated in the most recent [T20] World Cup, so I believe that a few players were out from this series when New Zealand played Pakistan at this time last year, and that series demonstrated that we can compete with them.

In the end, two-all was a relatively fair outcome. As such, I believe that collectively we anticipate Pakistan to play just as well as we do, and we anticipate that they will do the same. So, hopefully, there won’t be any washouts this time, and a winner may be declared.

Bracewell commented, “It’s obviously a great place to play cricket and it looks like it’s going to be a good wicket out there as well,” of the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host today’s opening match.



