Organization to look into claims made against former spymaster

ISLAMABAD: Reportedly, the military has established an investigative committee to look into claims of abuse of power made against retired Lt Gen. Faiz Hamid, a former spymaster.

According to media reports that aired on Wednesday, the committee would be led by a major general who is currently serving and was constituted by the military as a show of self-accountability.

They claimed that the committee was established in accordance with orders from the Ministry of Defense and the Supreme Court.

The owners of Top City, a private housing project, had made serious accusations against the former head of the ISI, saying he had planned an attack on the owner’s house and offices, Moeez Khan.

The Supreme Court had ordered the housing society’s owner to address the appropriate authorities, such as the defense ministry, in November of last year in order to have his complaints against the former spymaster and his assistants addressed.

According to reports, the recently established inquiry committee will compile its report taking into account its conclusions and submit it to the appropriate authorities.

