Nine dacoits are killed by Bugti tribesmen in retaliation for their leader’s passing

QUETTA: Reports state that the armed Bugti tribesmen and bandits engaged in gunfire in the Punjab-Balochistan border region, resulting in the deaths of at least nine bandits.

The Bugti tribe launched an attack in retaliation for the death of Sardar Abdul Rehman Kalpar Bugti, one of their chiefs, who was allegedly shot dead by dacoits.

Wadera Jalal Khan Bugti, the chief of the Bugti tribe’s Kalpar clan, was the father of the victim.

Three Bugti tribe members were hurt in the gunfight, according to sources from their group.

Wadera Halal Khan Kalpar Bugti stated, “We have supported police and Rangers who were busy in operation against dacoits in the kacha area,” noting that the criminals had made a surrender offer to the security personnel.

Reports state that after the offer of surrender, the Bugti tribesmen ceased their activities, but the police and Rangers carried on.

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
