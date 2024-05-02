Later this month, Pakistan will reveal their T20 World Cup team: report

LAHORE: Because of certain players’ performance and fitness concerns, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed revealing its World Cup roster until late May, according to a news report released on Wednesday by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

According to a PCB source who spoke with PTI, Pakistan is expected to reveal their T20 World Cup roster on May 23 or 24. This is in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) deadline of May 24 for participating countries to make roster changes without first obtaining approval from the World Cup Technical Committee.

The selectors and management are keeping an eye on their performances in Ireland and England due to the nagging injuries that have affected Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, and Haris Rauf.

Before revealing the World Cup roster, the team management and selectors will evaluate the performance and fitness of the chosen players. The selectors will make their announcement regarding the squad for the tours of Ireland and England on Thursday.

According to the source, “it (the delay) doesn’t matter because all these teams can change their entire roster by May 24. After that, changes can only be made based on fitness or injury with the technical committee’s approval.” “The PCB and selectors have chosen to wait until after the first match in England because of this.”

The insider went on to say that before the World Cup roster is revealed, the selectors wanted to give Babar Azam and the other players more time to relax and rekindle their friendship in the locker room.