KKH’s condition would improve, GB promised

GILGIT: During a meeting on Sunday, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem gave Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan an assurance that the dilapidated Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Baltistan Road would be improved in order to prevent frequent fatal accidents on the highway and to ensure that everyone using it is completely safe.

He acknowledged the challenges the people of GB confront as a result of deteriorating road infrastructure, frequent landslide closures, and accidents brought on the KKH and Baltistan Road’s poor state.

In order to protect public safety, the minister further declared that a motorway would be built from Mansehra, in KP, to Gilgit-Baltistan, and that motorway police would be stationed in KKH.

GB government spokesman Faizullah Faraq, Federal Secretary Communications, Director General of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Abdul Sami, and Ministers of Works and Finance Muhammad Ismail, Agriculture Muhammad Anwar, and Power Mushtaq Ahmed were also present at the meeting.

According to the federal minister, Gilgit-Baltistan has a huge potential for tourism and will attract millions of visitors once the region’s roads and highways are in better shape.

Mr. Aleem stated that stopping unplanned construction is necessary to ensure Gilgit-Baltistan is secure for future generations.

He gave the chief minister of GB his word that the federal government would give the GB administration all the financial assistance it needs to expedite the area’s development.

Later, the federal minister traveled to Skardu with the relevant authorities to personally assess the state of the crumbling roads and take action to ensure that people can travel there safely and securely.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister of GB stated that landslides frequently occur at various locations along Baltistan route, resulting in the loss of countless valuable lives. The route is also frequently closed, causing significant challenges for both locals and visitors to Baltistan.

The chief minister told the federal minister that drivers in the Diamer area frequently encounter severe difficulties because the KKH is frequently closed near Tatta Pani.

The prime minister insisted that funding be provided by the federal government to build a bridge and an alternate route in the Tatta Pani area.

He said that because of the regular landslides, the people of GB are unable to travel to other parts of the nation. As a result, he added, there is an urgent need to build the Shunter Tunnel, and the federal government should foot the bill as it will give the locals an alternate route.

Additionally, the chief minister proposed making Babusar Road safe to drive on inclement weather.