Khamenei hails the military’s “success” following the attack on Israel

TEHRAN: In his initial remarks to the public following Tehran’s historic frontal assault on Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei commended the nation’s armed forces for their “success” on Sunday.

A week after the nation launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel from its own land, Khamenei thanked the armed forces for their “success in recent events” during a meeting with Iranian military leaders.

According to Khamenei, “the armed forces presented an admirable image of the Iranian nation and a good image of their abilities and power.”

“They additionally demonstrated the strength of the Iranian people’s resolve on a global scale.”

In statements published on his official X account, Khamenei stated, “The armed forces’ recent achievements have created a sense of splendour and magnificence about Islamic Iran in the eyes of the world.”

With assistance from the US and other partners, Israel claimed to have intercepted 99 percent of the more than 300 drones and missiles fired at it, with the few that did not causing any damage.

Khamenei stated that “the issue of the number of missiles fired or the missiles that hit the target” was “secondary” in response to his nation’s strike on Israel.

According to his official website, “the main issue is the emergence of the willpower of the Iranian nation and the armed forces in the international arena.”

Thanking the nation’s armed forces for the attack, Khamenei said the nation has proven its strength.

“The military achieved a balance between cost and gain in the latest operation,” he continued, calling on military leaders to “continuously pursue military innovation and learn the enemy’s tactics.”