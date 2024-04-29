Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten have been selected head coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket

The men’s national team’s head coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket, respectively, have been named as former South Africa top-order batter Gary Kirsten and former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, according to a statement made on Sunday by Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi.

Alongside PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer and Azhar Mahmood, who was named assistant coach across all platforms, he made the announcement at a press conference in Lahore.

The PCB added in a second press release that the three positions were made after a recruitment procedure and will last for two years.

After finishing his job in the Indian Premier League, Kirsten will take direct command of the team, according to the PCB.

Kirsten will be in charge of the team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka during his tenure, in addition to the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and other bilateral white-ball series, the statement stated.

It further stated that Gillespie would take charge of the August home Test matches in the ICC World Test Championship against Bangladesh, as well as the October home Tests against England and the December away Tests against South Africa in the 2024–25 season.

The two international coaches were congratulated on their selections by Naqvi in the press release, who noted that their “stellar track records precede them.”

“I am completely sure that their knowledge will help our players achieve new heights, in line with both our ardent supporters’ aspirations and their innate potential. These excellent appointments also offer our players a fantastic chance to learn from these seasoned pros, enhancing their abilities and strengthening their cricket knowledge,” he stated.

“The PCB remains steadfast in its dedication to providing the national team with first-rate facilities and resources, creating an atmosphere that allows them to reach their maximum potential and continually produce outstanding results,” he continued.

The two new head coaches were also quoted in the press release. “Giving me the honour of coaching one of the most highly-regarded and talented cricket teams in the traditional format of the sport,” Gillespie expressed his gratitude to the PCB.

Utilizing the many excellent fast bowlers that Pakistan has to offer will be essential to any success we experience. However, we are strong in all areas, including keeping, batting, pace, and spin. We’ve covered every angle. Knowing that we have that talent is thrilling, and I am looking forward to working with guys who possess such talent,” he remarked.

“Uniting the Pakistan men’s white-ball team, harnessing their considerable talents towards a common objective, and achieving success together on the field,” was Kirsten’s stated mission.

“Over time, my viewpoint on Pakistani cricket has not changed. The squad is constantly expected to perform at a high standard on a regular basis. But in team sports, it’s not always easy to stay at the top of your game. It gives me great satisfaction as a coach to see players reach their greatest potential. I’m excited to work with each player on the team and individually to support their development,” he stated.

“My main goal is to make sure the squad performs at its best. For the squad to succeed on the field, optimal performance is required. I’m a firm believer in continuity and consistency. While changes in player shape are unavoidable, it’s critical to keep the surroundings steady. He stated, “I’m devoted to helping players through their highs and lows, giving continuity in picks priority wherever I can.

“New coaches to provide the best possible team.”

In the press conference, Naqvi stated that Kirsten and Gillespie were well-known coaches whose presence “100% confirmed” their belief in the team.

Speaking of Azhar, Naqvi stated that although he had a “very good offer” to stay in the UK with his family, he chose to serve Pakistan instead.

“I hope Azhar does his part, but the Pakistani people should realize that he came here only for Pakistan and the Pakistan squad. He’ll serve as a bridge between white-ball and Test cricket, he declared.

He claimed that the coaches were brought in to provide the Green Shirts with the “best of the best.” Using one little, pricey item as an example, he claimed that physiotherapists needed to have it.

It had been waiting so long for this. The cricket board’s role is to spend money on cricket and the team, not to hoard money in the bank. I saw this yesterday when I was standing with the physiotherapists. They were overjoyed that we had purchased the device for them.