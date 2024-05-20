In women’s Twenty20 cricket, Nida Dar has been the highest wicket taker

On Friday, during the second Twenty20 international match between Pakistan and England at County Ground in North Hampton, Nida Dar, the captain of the Pakistani women’s team, achieved the record for most wickets taken in the shortest format of the game.

Following England’s 65-run victory over the Green Team yesterday, Pakistan’s women’s team lost the three-match series while on tour in England. The player of the match award went to all-rounder Alice Capsey for her 31 runs at bat and two wickets.



Dar became the second bowler in the nation to reach 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals last month.



She passed Australian swing bowler Megan Schutt in the match against England yesterday, taking two wickets in her four overs and conceding 33 runs.



After nearly reaching a significant milestone in Pakistan’s home series against the West Indies, Nida was bowled out in the first match between the two teams.

Match synopsis

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the English team was led by Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, and Nat Sciver-Brunt to 144 runs in their 20 overs.

The team played with ease, scoring 48 runs during the power play before Bouchie was lifted at 66 after the half. Sciver-Brunt raised the stakes for her team by hitting six fours with a strike rate of 147 during her 21-ball inning.

Daniel Gibson went over 140 runs in the last over, scoring 18 off of nine balls with two fours and a six.

In the final over of the innings, Dar took a record-breaking wicket when she got rid of Amy Jones with the opening ball of the over.

In reply, Pakistan had a sluggish start and lost their first wicket at eight runs. Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, and Muneeba Ali were the only players in the side to score in double digits, as the visitors kept piling on wickets.

After taking three wickets in three overs, Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the England team’s best bowler.