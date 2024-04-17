In Rawalpindi, the crackdown on irate tandoor proprietors is still ongoing.

RAWALPINDI: As part of its continuous effort to enact new roti rates, the district administration of Rawalpindi fined seven tandoor owners Rs. 170,000 for failing to offer naan at Rs. 20 and roti at Rs. 16. It also sealed four tandoors.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, the pricing magistrates were actively involved in making sure that the district-wide Roti and Naan prices set by the Punjab government were followed.

He said that until the district government persisted in working to see that the plan was carried out, 100-gram Rotis would be offered for Rs. 16 and 120-gram Naans for Rs. 20.

He noted that the provincial government had made it plain that carelessness would not be accepted in this area and that individuals found guilty of the infraction would face legal action.

He claimed that the Punjabi government will make sure that the roti and naan rates were implemented in every situation. He claimed that the price of roti has decreased in tandem with the price of flour.

A jail sentence was imposed on the head of the All Pakistan Naanbai Association, who had been arrested by police under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for allegedly inciting people against the Punjab government’s announcement of a cut in the price of roti.

Head constable Rizwan Zafar of the Banni police station filed a formal complaint (FIR), claiming that while he was at a hotel close to Razi Hospital, he saw a message on WhatsApp with a video of someone disputing the Punjab government’s announcement.

The individual identified himself as Shafiq Qureshi, the president of the Naan-bai Association, he said in the FIR.

Head constable Rizwan Zafar of the Banni police station filed a formal complaint (FIR), claiming that while he was at a hotel close to Razi Hospital, he saw a message on WhatsApp with a video of someone disputing the Punjab government’s announcement.

The individual identified himself as Shafiq Qureshi, the president of the Naan-bai Association, he said in the FIR.