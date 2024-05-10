In Karachi, the cost of flour, roti, and sugar has dropped

KARACHI: The city administration has announced the reduced prices of wheat flour, sugar, naan, and chappati with immediate effect and until further instructions. This news may relieve those affected by inflation.

The regulated price for a 120-gram tandoori naan was Rs17, and the fixed price for a 100-gram chappati was Rs12.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, exercising the authority granted by Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005 (Amended in 2008 and 2023), notified the ex-mill price of wheat flour at Rs90 per kg, the wholesale price at Rs93 per kg, and the retail price at Rs98 per kg, according to separate notifications released here on Thursday.

Ex-mill fine flour prices were set at Rs. 117 per kg, fine flour wholesale prices at Rs. 120, retail prices at Rs. 125, and retail prices for Chakki flour at Rs. 123 per kg.

A different announcement set the retail price of sugar at Rs140 and the wholesale price at Rs137 per kilogram.

Price lists must be prominently displayed by all wholesalers, retailers, and department stores; if they are not, harsh penalties will be taken against the offenders.

It should be mentioned that the proprietors of flour mills have already lowered the prices of different types of flour in order to pass along the savings from the massive influx of inexpensive wheat from abroad. Retailers aren’t entirely passing on the savings in prices to customers, either, despite a steady decline in flour prices at the wholesale level.

In a same vein, even if the price of wheat flour dropped, the vendors of naan and chappati did not lower their costs.