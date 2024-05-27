Imran is briefed about the SIFC meeting by KP CM Gandapur.

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in the Adiala jail on Sunday, a day after he attended a SIFC meeting and spoke with the army chief “twice.”

According to insiders, the discussion between the former prime minister and the chief minister took place in Adiala’s conference room and lasted roughly forty minutes.

It should be mentioned that because Sunday is a public holiday, visitors are not permitted to view convicts. Nonetheless, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister was granted permission to pay a visit to his imprisoned boss.

Mr. Gandapur updated Mr. Khan on the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) activities. According to insiders, the party situation and the state of national politics were also discussed.

Following the meeting, which is seen as a wise decision, Chief Minister Gandapur departed for Islamabad.

Recall that the chief minister stated that the province’s resources ought to continue to help the nation as a whole and its citizens after the SIFC meeting on Saturday.

For the benefit of the nation, he had promised the federal government that his government would cooperate.

In addition to saying that he “talked to the COAS twice” during the meeting, Mr. Gandapur added that the SIFC processes were handled amicably.