Ad image
NationalNews

Holding a PIA employee for human trafficking

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
LAHORE: A PIA employee was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday on suspicion of transporting human beings.

The FIA claims that Sajid Hussain, a PIA employee, got Rs. 1 million from a complainant with the understanding that he would be transferred overseas to work. Lahore saw his arrest.

Irshad Hussain, another human smuggler, was also detained by the FIA at Shiekhupura after he fled with a number of people under the pretense of transferring them overseas.

ACE: Sub-Inspector Shahdara Town Lahore Manzoor Ahmed was detained by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday for accepting a payment of Rs. 25,000 from a complainant in exchange for conducting a merit-based probe into his case.

You Might Also Like

In a rare decision, a drug court imposes fines and jail sentences.

A UK court will decide the appeal of Altaf Hussain in the assets issue.

“IMF borrowing surcharges exacerbate global inequities”

Rizwan is out, but Babar believes Pakistan will recover

Following US approval of military supplies, Israel attacks Gaza.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article China dairy exports are anticipated.
Next Article IHC calls DC about the “legality” of the Roti price reduction
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

In a rare decision, a drug court imposes fines and jail sentences.
Health News
A UK court will decide the appeal of Altaf Hussain in the assets issue.
National News
“IMF borrowing surcharges exacerbate global inequities”
Business News
Rizwan is out, but Babar believes Pakistan will recover
News Sports