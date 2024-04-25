Holding a PIA employee for human trafficking

LAHORE: A PIA employee was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday on suspicion of transporting human beings.

The FIA claims that Sajid Hussain, a PIA employee, got Rs. 1 million from a complainant with the understanding that he would be transferred overseas to work. Lahore saw his arrest.

Irshad Hussain, another human smuggler, was also detained by the FIA at Shiekhupura after he fled with a number of people under the pretense of transferring them overseas.

ACE: Sub-Inspector Shahdara Town Lahore Manzoor Ahmed was detained by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday for accepting a payment of Rs. 25,000 from a complainant in exchange for conducting a merit-based probe into his case.