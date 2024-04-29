Hamas representatives are scheduled to visit Cairo Wednesday to discuss a ceasefire

CAIRO: On Sunday, a Hamas spokesman announced that a delegation from Hamas would be in Cairo on Monday to hold discussions aimed at achieving a truce. This comes as mediators intensified their efforts to come to an agreement prior to an Israeli attack on the southern city of Rafah.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the group will talk about ceasefire proposals that Israel and Hamas had given to Qatar and Egypt, the mediators. He withheld information about the most recent suggestions.

Over 34,000 Palestinians have been murdered by Israeli bombardment on Gaza, with 66 of the deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health authority. The majority of the 2.3 million residents were also forced to flee their homes and much of the densely populated enclave was destroyed by the airstrikes and ground assault.

Senior Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya stated on Friday that the organization had received Israel’s response to its ceasefire proposal and was reviewing it before providing its own to mediators in Egypt and Qatar.

As Hamas seeks an agreement for a lasting end to the war, previous rounds of negotiations have failed to close the gap between the two parties.