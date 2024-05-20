Government downplays turmoil in Kyrgyzstan, but over 300 return

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Due to security concerns in Bishkek, more than 350 Pakistani students arrived in Lahore and Islamabad. Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who postponed his trip to Kyrgyzstan, played down the mob violence in the Central Asian state, stating that there was no reason for alarm as things were normal in Bishkek.

However, despite the “return of normalcy” in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Pakistani envoy to make every effort to facilitate the return of “injured students” and those living with their families.

With 180 students on board each, two of the three anticipated special planes touched down at the airports in Lahore and Islamabad on Sunday night. Later in the evening, the third plane was also scheduled to land.

Federal Minister Musadik Malik welcomed the students who arrived at the Islamabad airport via the KA 4575 flight, which landed at 7:45 p.m.; Attaullah Tarar, the Information Minister in Lahore, welcomed the students upon the arrival of the KA 6571 flight, which arrived at the airport at 8:15 p.m. When the students arrived safely back at the airport, the families who had gathered to see their loved ones were overjoyed.

Upon the students’ arrival, the Civil Aviation Authority had established an immigration counter and offered transportation. The federal government will cover the cost of these special flights under the PM’s directives.

Dar’s news conference

FM Dar attributed the rumors concerning the deaths of Pakistani students on social media and a “certain” political party during a press conference in the provincial capital. “In the Bishkek mob violence, there were no Pakistani students killed,” he declared at a press conference on Sunday.

Ishaq Dar claims that 16 international students were hurt in the altercation, “four or five” of whom were Pakistanis. The foreign minister added that the Pakistani embassy echoed his Kyrgyz counterpart’s assurance that everything was under control.

According to FM Dar, 540 Pakistani students would take three planes on Sunday to return home, and the government would pay their airfares. Up to 11,000 Pakistani students were enrolled in Bishkek, he claimed, and any who wanted to return would have full support.

In addition, he told the students to have faith in the Kyrgyz government and suggested that anyone planning to leave Kyrgyzstan register with the embassy. The foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan, he claimed, had constantly reassured everyone that there was no need for concern and that those responsible for the occurrences were being detained and punished.

He cited the foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan as claiming that there was a “misunderstanding” behind the event in Bishkek.

The prime minister earlier spoke with Pakistan Ambassador Hassan Zaigham in Kyrgyzstan and gave him instructions to arrange for a special flight to Bishkek on Sunday night in order to return Pakistani students.

The PM emphasized that the return of injured students and those whose families were staying with them in Kyrgyzstan should be given high priority. The local authorities, according to Pakistan’s envoy in Bishkek, reported that there had been no new violent incidents in the previous two days and that all international students, including those from Pakistan, were safe.

President worries about acts of violence

Concerned by the violent situation in the nation, the President’s House also got in touch with the ambassador in Kyrgyzstan.

In addition to creating a supportive environment for Pakistani students to pursue their study, it emphasized the necessity of acting quickly to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek.

The Presidency was notified by the envoy in Bishkek that the security conditions for the Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan were “improving.”

He stated that the embassy was taking steps to assure the students’ safety and was in regular communication with the Kyrgyz authorities.

Information Minister Atta Tarar greeted the returning students at the Lahore airport and stated that everything was under control in Kyrgyzstan. Similar to FM Dar, he asserted that certain individuals had engaged in misinformation over the occurrence.

Students claim nothing is right.

However, students claimed in media reports that Bishkek remained in a terrible state and that the embassy was doing little to help. They added that they were not even safe on the roadways and that residents and students from Kyrgyzstan had attacked the international students.

They claimed that hundreds of students were still imprisoned at their colleges and institutions and that the government ought to take action to free them. “Foreign students locked themselves in their hostel rooms but the Kyrgyz students broke in and tortured them,” they alleged.

Students in Balochistan “ignored”

During his visit to the Quetta Press Club in Balochistan, educationist Sajid Hussain asserted that no action had been taken by the government to retrieve the 300 or more students who were left behind in Bishkek.

The Asian International University in Kyrgyzstan is home to five other students in addition to Mr. Hussain’s son and daughter, who both stated that “over 300 students from Balochistan are also studying there but they have not been brought back.”

He stated, “I am in contact with my children,” and mentioned that no preparations had been made for the return of the pupils who were situated in Balochistan.

He calculated that parents of students from Balochistan were being required to pay Rs. 100,000 for each student, and that the federal government was repatriating students from other regions.

He urged Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Education Minister Rahila Durrani, and Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti of Balochistan to take note of the situation and make special provisions for the province’s pupils.

In addition, it has been stated that the CM Bugti has set up a dedicated desk for this purpose.

The CM promised the students “every possible assistance” and stated, “To reach the students, the foreign ministry is in contact with the Kyrgyzstani embassy.”