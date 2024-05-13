Five people detained in Karachi’s DHA for disobeying the guns display prohibition

KARACHI: Due to a ban on the display of arms, police on Sunday arrested five private security guards and confiscated their firearms in the Defence area.

Dawn was informed by DIG-South Syed Asad Raza that the arrests were a part of an effort to prohibit public weapon displays.

He claimed that in the Bukhari Commercial area, the Darakhshan police had taken five armed males in civilian clothes into custody and had found three rifles with thirty-four bullets, a Kalashnikov, and a handgun.

They are the subject of a case (FIR 222/2024) filed under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The province government had banned the public display of licensed firearms, thus the DIG recommended the public to abstain from doing so.