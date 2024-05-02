Fazl claims that Shehbaz Govt lacks “real power.”

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman made fun of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “helpless government” on Wednesday, stating that it was pointless to voice grievances to him because he lacked “real powers.”

“We must speak with those in positions of actual authority,” the Maulana declared during a symposium on the Palestinian issue hosted by Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

The chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Prof. Sajid Mir, served as the event’s host.

The leader of JUI-F declared that it was time for the administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to “reveal its plans” and clarify its position on important matters.

After Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s comments, a JUI-F spokesman clarified that the party was attempting to raise public awareness since “they are the real power.”

“The party thinks it will be simple to deal with real issues once the country finds out who the real people are behind happenings in the country,” Ghazanfer Aziz stated.

Maulana Fazl defended the Hamas raid on Israel, claiming that it was done to draw attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people. He noted that “Hamas is fighting for a just cause and the nation stands by it” and cautioned the administration against “any attempt” to acknowledge Israel.

The Maulana stated that Pakistan ought to comprehend the origins of the Palestine issue. He continued, saying that although Palestine had existed for centuries, there had not been a state called Israel for eighty years.

The head of JUI-F recalled that Western demands to permit Jewish settlements in Palestine had been denied by the Ottoman Empire.

Maulana Fazl stated, “Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had compared the Israeli state to stabbing the Arabs in the heart and had called it illegal.”

He urged the lawmakers and the Army to “respect the order” of Pakistan’s founder and make the decision never to recognize Israel as a state.



He added that the US was the largest offender of human rights and that the US had kept quiet about the 35,000 Palestinians that had been killed.



The atomic bomb, which murdered millions of Japanese people, was solely utilized by the United States of America. However, it fled when it realized it would not prevail in Afghanistan and is no longer a superpower.

The Maulana announced that on September 7 of this year, his party will conduct a “grand event” at the Minar-i- Pakistan to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the decision to declare Ahmadis to be non-Muslims in 1974.

Hafiz Nasir Ahmed Ahraar, Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz, and Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan were also in attendance at the conference.